The 35th annual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day conference is taking place today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Old Falls Street. Walk-ins are welcome.
A staple of the WNY developmental disability community, the event brings together local and regional agencies, industry connected vendors and suppliers, direct support professionals, advocates and the people that all of these groups support. The conference, run by volunteers, is the largest one of its kind in the U.S. and is a collaboration between people with disabilities, families, and service providers. The large conference is returning to the convention center after being held virtually from 2020 through 2022. Professionals from many different area agencies that specialize in services for people with developmental disabilities and similar health related industries will be on hand to provide guidance, literature, and general information about services and emerging trends.
Speakers of note:
• Morning Awards 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.– Emyle Watkins, lead WBFO Disabilities Desk and Artwork winner Kristy Pezon
• Keynote 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – Vickie Rubin, local award-winning author of Raising Jess: A Story of Hope, special educator, advocate and mom
• Luncheon & Awards 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. – Frank Cammarata, executive director, Erie County Office for People with Disabilities
Awards are presented to professionals, organizations, volunteers and people with developmental disabilities. Honorees include:
Service provider of the year – Starlight Studio & Gallery
Community partner – Inclusive Theater of WNY
Personal achievement – Hayley Szyklinski
Family/Caregiver/Advocate – Joseph Damiano
Career of Distinction – Veronica Federiconi
Lifetime Achievement – Rhonda Frederick.
