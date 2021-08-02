Developers hoping for data center input

Local residents will be able to provide their input on a potential date center eyed for the former Somerset Coal Generation Station.
The public hearing will be held by the Town of Somerset Planning Board at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at town hall.
Residents will get to have their say on Lake Mariner Data LLC, a generator of “environmentally sustainable bitcoin” which will be the first tenant of the Empire State Data Hub, a 410-acre parcel which includes 30-acres for a data center, 276-acres for future industrial and business use and 104-acres saved for open space and environmental preservation.
Lake Mariner Data LLC and Somerset Operating Co., the owners of the property, applied to the Town of Somerset to build four 60-foot by 400-foot buildings, as well as knock down two existing warehouses at 7725 Lake Road. The data center is slated to break ground in August of 2021.
Supervisor Jeff Dewart presided over a public hearing for the rezoning of the property by the town board on July 14. He said that there were approximately 10 to 12 speakers at the meeting, mostly with concerns regarding a 1,000-acre solar array – also known as a solar "farm" – being considered by the town.
Dewart said that the speakers were “mostly civil” but also off-base because the data center and solar farm are not contingent of one another.
Dewart also said that he wasn’t sure if any of the audience believed him on this point.
“We took action and approved the resolution and it’s going to the planning board,” he said.
The main driver of the town’s consideration of the data center was the prospect of 60 full-time jobs – with wages between $40,000 and $60,000 – after all phases to construct the data center is completed, as well as local taxes for the town.
According to numbers set forth by Beowulf, owner of Somerset Operating Co., the first phase for the development – including construction, infrastructure upgrades and high-speed computer acquisitions – is estimated to be $150 million. The construction of phase 1 will take approximately 6 to 12 months and employ 100 union jobs and create 20 full-time jobs upon its completion with salaries ranging between $50,000 and $90,000 a year.
“We are proud and excited to be on the doorstep of new jobs, investment and economic vitality at Somerset, barely a year after going through the painful process of closing the coal plant and laying off so many long-standing, highly qualified and dedicated employees,” Jerry Goodenough, vice president of Development at Beowulf, said in a recent statement. “We are especially grateful for the support we received from the Town of Somerset and other stakeholders in Niagara County and look forward to continued economic growth and job opportunities at the Empire State Data Hub in the years ahead.”
