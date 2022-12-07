Each year the Niagara Falls Fire Department hosts a large fundraiser to benefit kids in the community by providing Christmas toys to those in need. Now in its 94th year, organizers of the event hope to raise $90,000.
In an effort to contribute to this worthy cause, Destination Niagara USA is selling Niagara Falls USA themed ornaments for $11.99 each with 100% of the profits benefitting the toy fund. Now through Dec. 18, ornaments can be purchased in the Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center, located at 10 Rainbow Boulevard in Niagara Falls or through the online shop at https://niagarafallsusa.square.site/.
The Niagara Falls USA Official Visitor Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those looking to shop in person.
