Destination Niagara USA is hosting 11 members of the media from different areas of the United States in the Niagara Region through Saturday. The visit will include representatives from Bassmaster Magazine, In-Fishermen, Outdoor Life, The Outdoor Channel and several other media outlets. The participants will fish and explore Niagara County in an effort to produce future content for their respective publications.
The media event has taken place in Lewiston for the past 20 years.
“These media visits are valuable in showcasing our destination to a broader audience and driving more dollars into the local economy through fishing and outdoor activities, Frank Campbell, director of Outdoor Promotions for Destination Niagara USA, said.
Similar outreach efforts in 2022 resulted in 33 media hits for Niagara Falls USA, totaling 15,537,655 impressions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.