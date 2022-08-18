Destination Niagara USA has hired Heather Bagshaw and Sara Harvey to join their team as they better market Niagara Falls as a place to be.
Bagshaw will be the new vice-president of marketing and Harvey will be the director of communications.
With more than 20 years of experience. Bagshaw previously served as the director of tourism for Greene County for nine and a half years. She will lead all marketing, communications, and research efforts to increase the visibility and recognition of Niagara Falls, Niagara County, and its assets as a leisure and convention destination. She will also handle some grants that come through from the state, from the application process to their execution.
Originally from the town of Catskill in Greene County, Bagshaw managed marketing campaigns for Greene County and the Catskills Mountains. She called Niagara Falls an international world class destination and was intrigued by how she has not worked in an international market.
That much of a change is something Bagshaw is looking forward to, as she wants to see all the county has to offer, be in close proximity to Buffalo, and get to enjoy a new hometown.
“I’m looking forward to showing all that Niagara County has to offer to visitors,” Bagshaw said, “to not only come once, but to come back again and experience the other areas of Niagara County.”
Harvey’s role will provide public relations support and strengthen community relations efforts of Destination Niagara USA. This includes being responsible for creating relationships with the media and national writers looking for itineraries about Niagara Falls and making sure the local population knows what Destination Niagara does.
A Salamanca native who went to the University of Buffalo, Harvey previously served as the assistant director of Public Relations for Niagara County Community College and also managed events for the college.
She moved to North Tonawanda after graduating.
“I think one of the major goals I have is to attract more locals to the region,” Harvey said. “We see people from all over the world in Niagara Falls, and some people locally don’t experience it or think about because they are so close. I want to make sure to get the word out to the local population about it.”
Outside of the professional aspects of her job, Harvey said she has a genuine passion for what the area has to offer, from regularly hiking in the Niagara Gorge and going to Old Fort Niagara to going on the Maid of the Mist as a tourist.
“It’s not just a job, its a passion we believe,” Harvey said. “It’s fun to be part of a team like that.”
Outside of marketing Niagara Falls and Niagara County as a tourism spot, Destination Niagara also manages the Niagara Falls USA Convention Center and the Old Falls Street USA district.
