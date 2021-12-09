Despite roadblocks, Speedway project stays on track 

TOWN OF NIAGARA — The new Speedway gas station at the intersection of Porter-Packard and Military roads is coming along, but town Building Inspector Chuck Haseley said the project still has a ways to go.
The hope is that the new gas station and convenience store, which is being built at the former Page’s Restaurant site, will be open for business as soon as late winter or early spring, Haseley said. The original structure, which had been vacant for some time, was demolished earlier this year.
Haseley said Wednesday morning that workers were in the process of putting the roof on the new building. But he said the project has hit a few roadblocks over the past few months, as crews dealt with problems that afflicted construction projects across the county, like a steel shortage.
“They’re just finishing the shell of the building, they’re putting the decking on the roof right now,” Haseley said. He added that while they’re hoping for a spring completion date, it’s hard to say for sure when the structure will be finished.
He also noted that with asphalt vendors closed for the winter, the business may seek a temporary certificate of occupancy so they can finish some of their paving work in the spring.
The property was most recently the home of Clancy’s Restaurant, which closed its doors a few years ago. Clancy’s had taken over the building after the closure of Page’s Restaurant, a long-time community fixture.
Page’s, known affectionately as the home of the Whistle Pig, became a popular destination for families with young children, who enjoyed the amusement park rides that the eatery became famous for.
The rides are still in operation at the Kiddieland Testing Park at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda. Photos of the rides during their heyday at Page’s were included in a time capsule the museum buried in 2015 to commemorate the factory’s hundredth anniversary.
Turning the site of the beloved restaurant into a gas station hasn’t been popular with everyone. Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace said that while he understands those who were sad to see the old Page’s building go, the new structure will be an improvement over what was there before.
“I grew up in the town,” Wallace said. “I hate to see the tradition go away, too.” But he added that nothing lasts forever.
Wallace said the gas station will be a viable business that will put the property back on the tax rolls. He also said the old building had severely deteriorated and had become an eyesore at one of the town’s busiest intersections.
Traffic was a big concern the town weighed when determining whether to green-light the Speedway project. Wallace said a traffic study was commissioned which showed where to best put access points for the property, but explained that gas stations are unique in the way they affects traffic.
“(A gas station) doesn’t increase traffic, it captures it,” Wallace explained. “People are going to come to Speedway if they’re in the area … but a restaurant or another business would be a destination.”
