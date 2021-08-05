LOCKPORT — Despite a worrisome uptick in new COVID-19 cases, Niagara County will not impose a new indoor masking mandate — for now.
County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh said public health officials are carefully monitoring a continuing rise in new positive cases to determine the best course in continuing to fight the novel coronavirus and the new, and more easily transmissible Delta variant of the virus.
“One of the criteria the CDC uses to determine areas of substantial transmission is a county that has between 50 and 99.9 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days," Wydysh said. "As of (Monday), Niagara County is apparently at 58 new cases per 100,000 residents."
Wydysh also acknowledged that the number of new positive cases in the county have "unfortunately been increasing for the last several weeks."
In its weekly summary of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, released on Wednesday, Niagara County officials reported 122 new positive cases between July 29 and Aug. 4.
On Monday, Wydysh indicated that "our hospitalizations remain very low" with just three residents hospitalized at that time. However, by Wednesday, the county reported 138 active COVID-19 cases with 129 isolating at home, but nine hospitalized.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Niagara County has recorded 20,052 positive COVID-19 cases, with 19,552 residents recovered and 362 deaths.
The county Legislature met Tuesday night and received a private briefing from Public Health Director Dan Stapleton. Afterward, Wydysh reconfirmed that "we are not going to issue a mandatory face mask policy for all of Niagara County."
But county officials did indicate that the masking decision would remain "subject to change" based on any increase or decease in new cases and hospitalizations.
In its Wednesday release, the county indicated that 118,613 residents have had at least one vaccine dose. The county's seven day average positivity rate was 3.8%
A positivity rate of 1% or less indicates the virus transmission is considered under control.
"Above all else, we implore people who have been hesitant to please get the COVID-19 vaccine," Wydysh said. "The fact is the vaccination is your best chance to avoid getting COVID-19 and if you still contract it, you are unlikely to end up with severe symptoms and hospitalized.”
