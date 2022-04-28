Deposits for Food hits $100K mark

In August 2013, Lewiston resident Angelo Sarkees put into action an idea that he had for some time. A recent retiree, Sarkees began collecting bottles and cans at the Lewiston Jazz Festival, with the idea of turning them in to raise funds for local Niagara County food pantries. So began his Deposits 4 Food initiative.
Nearly nine years later, Sarkees presented checks to Community Missions and Heart, Love and Soul on Wednesday morning, bringing his total donations to more than $100,000. The donations were made in honor of Earth Day, in recognition of his efforts to keep these items out of landfills or in the environment.
“It breaks down to $45,000 that I’ve given each to Community Missions and Heart, Love and Soul, and $5,000 each to the Wilson Community Food Pantry and Care N Share Pantry in Ransomville,” Sarkees remarked at Wednesday’s donation event.
This latest milestone comes after Sarkees collected his one millionth container back in Fall 2021. The initiative has also grown to include scrap metal donated by many local businesses.
“Thank you to all who donate to the project, including the households that give their containers and the businesses who donate scrap metal,” said Sarkees. “Special thanks to Doug Adamson and his staff at the Porter Empty Return Center in Ransomville for their invaluable assistance in processing the containers. And as always, thanks to the staff of Community Missions, Heart, Love and Soul, Wilson Community Food Pantry, and Care N Share Pantry for their work in the community.”
