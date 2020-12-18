Deposits for Food aids two community groups

An organization that supports local charitable causes with funds generated through the collection of returnable containers and scrap metal provided a financial boost to a pair of local community groups this week.
Deposits for Food presented checks to Heart, Love, and Soul and Community Missions totaling $2,000. The donation is in recognition of the Christmas season and those in need during this difficult time.
D4F founder and administrator Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston thanked residents who have supported his efforts over the years. Businesses who have provided scrap metal include Collision Enterprises, Brickyard/BBC Lewiston, Lewiston Entertainment Center/Stone House, Griffon Pub, Carmelo's of Lewiston, DiMino's Tops Lewiston, Gather/Gallo Restaurant and Guido's Upholstering. Sarkees also thanked all the individuals who have donated bottles, cans and scrap over the years, with a special thank you to Doug Adamson and his staff at Porter Empty Return Center in Ransomville, where the returnables are processed.
Sarkees aslo encouraged everyone to support the pantries and shelters in WNY, especially during these times and during the upcoming holiday season. Finally, he offered a heartfelt thanks to the pantries/shelters and their staff, for their dedication and efforts year round. Sarkees can be reached by email at sarkeesa@yahoo.com.
