Deposits for Food aids two community groups

Contributed photoThe local organization Deposits 4 Food recently made a donation of $2,000 to support Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry and Dining Room and Community Missions. Shown here, from left to right, are Mark Baetzhold, executive director of Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry and Dining Room, Angelo Sarkees, Deposits 4 Food founder, and Joe Sbarbati, associate director, Community Missions.