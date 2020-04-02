BUFFALO — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
James P. Kennedy, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, said Wednesday that $1.7 million of that funding will be available to agencies in Western New York.
The funds are contained in the the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program. They are available to state, local and tribal governments.
The department said it is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available to be spent within days of the award.
“These funds come at a critical moment in our nation’s fight against COVID-19,” Kennedy said. “New York is the current epicenter of that battle. This funding will go a long way to help protect and assist our courageous first responders in their efforts to protect us.”
Under the funding formula, Niagara County is eligible for $58,008, while Niagara Falls is allocated $142,134.
“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”
The city of Buffalo is eligible for $713,149, with $58,008 earmarked for Erie County.
Funds can be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to areas hard hit by COVID-19.
