TOWN OF NIAGARA — A long abandoned building in the Town of Niagara is finally coming down.
Demolition started Monday morning on the former Military Road School at 4185 Military Road. Construction workers at the site said it would take at least a week and a half to tear it completely down.
Cliff Vanepps, a building superintendent for Regional Environmental Demolition, said they would be removing all contaminated structures from the site, remove all hazardous waste, and bringing the site back to grade.
Workers at the site were detecting for radon, an odorless, invisible, radioactive gas that is naturally released from rocks, soil and water.
A former school that closed in 1992, the building suffered a fire in July 2019, rendering it a total loss. The fire, an arson, caused the roof to cave in and required an excavator to tear off the rear wall so that firefighters could attack the flames directly.
Most recently, site owner Dave Stapleton has reportedly looked to turn the site into senior housing. The site did qualify for the state brownfield cleanup program and he did apply for other grants, but was rejected. The COVID-19 pandemic also slowed down progress on demolition and reusing the site.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said the town has been looking to get rid of the building since its 2019 fire.
“We’re just happy that it’s coming down,” he said.
As it is a privately owned property, the town will not incur any costs on the demolition. While Wallace said the town had paid for the demolition of smaller houses and was reimbursed for the work, the cost for this demolition is reported to be $500,000.
