LOCKPORT — Niagara County Legislator Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, says he’s grateful for the roughly $40 million in aid on its way to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan.
But, the veteran legislator believes that before the money hits the county’s bank, there should be a rescue plan in place.
“I don’t want to see this go the way of the tobacco settlement money,” Virtuoso said, noting legislators were widely criticized for how some of the tens of millions of dollars in that settlement were ultimately spent. “I don’t want it to be a slush fund or to be spent on political patronage. I don’t want them blowing the money.”
Virtuoso has introduced a resolution for the legislature’s Tuesday meeting, co-sponsored by the rest of the body’s minority caucus, that calls for the broad outlines of a county rescue plan to be in place before any Covid relief money is spent.
“I spoke to the county manager and even he believes we need a plan for this,” Virtuoso said. “I feel we should have a plan for it and that way we’re not burning money.”
The plan outlined in the Democrats’ resolution calls for money to be set aside in special accounts for tax relief, to offset future tax increases, and for capital projects, “so as not to increase our debt.”
The resolution also recommends using relief money to reimburse the county general fund “for all expenses and losses related to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
Virtuoso and lawmakers Mark Grozio, Anita Mullane and Owen Steed also proposed to use the federal funds to “establish a separate fund to assist with grants for Niagara County businesses that were affected by COVID-19 that did not previously received any grants.”
Virtuoso said that program would mirror one that was funded earlier in the pandemic in Erie County.
“In Buffalo and Erie County that worked out very well,” Virtuoso said. “A lot of local businesses were calling us and saying, ‘Can I get some of that?’ and we had to tell (them) that was just for Erie County.”
Virtuoso said he had not yet discussed his resolution with Republican legislators. But Friday night, Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, pushed back on the proposal, calling it “premature.”
Wydysh said that over the past week county officials have been in discussions with staff of the two associations representing county interests in Albany and Washington, D.C., to determine what restrictions have been placed on the relief funds.
“All we’ve seen are preliminary guidelines and we’re waiting for much more detailed guidelines,” Wydysh said. “It’s a bit early to be (deciding) where we’re going to use the funds.”
While some of the Democratic caucus proposals would appear to meet the U.S. Treasury Department’s preliminary guidelines, Wydysh noted that a tax relief account would appear not to be a sanctioned potential use of the federal funds.
“It’s not a lot of money and it will go quickly,” Wydysh said. “Our intent is to use it in the best interests of the taxpayers.”
