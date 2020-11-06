Democrat William Conrad wins 140th Assembly District  

After several days of tallying votes, Democrat William Conrad III has won the race for the 140th Assembly District. The seat was held for over 40 years by Democrat Robin Schimminger with Conrad facing opposition from Republican Robert Pecoraro, an Alderman-at-Large with the North Tonawanda Common Council, and Green Party nominee Anthony Baney.
Conrad said he was proud of the campaign he ran, describing it as full of integrity and one which remained focused on the issues. Environmental issues played a big role in the campaign, he said.
“... really go after the environmental eyesores that sit there on our waterfront. I think a lot of the people want to return to that waterfront, in a clean way. Start to reconnect with the tourism that’s going on and, prior to COVID, the whole rebirth of Buffalo and having our part of it. Including all the way to Niagara County, the City of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda.”
One thing Conrad specifically noted was how peaceful he wanted to keep the election. He recounted a story about someone who called looking for a political fight, but Conrad reassure the man he was entitled to having a different opinion.
“It’s much easier to be behind the keyboard and insult somebody than to do not to their face,” Conrad said. “There’s a lot of negativity out there. Like I said, I’m glad we stayed positive and didn’t put out anything negative. We didn’t get combative with folks. A guy calls me up and says, 'I’m never voting for a Democrat,' I said that’s fine. And he’s like, ‘Don’t you want to know why?’ and I said, ‘No, you’re entitled to it, you obviously want to fight.’ And he said, 'Yes.' Well, I’m not going to do that, have a good day and let me know if you need anything when I’m in office.”
Now that he has been elected, Conrad wants to focus on funding for the area, citing North Tonawanda’s recent fiscal challenges such as the disastrous audit from the state Comptroller’s office, numerous complaints regarding the city’s budget from residents, and opposition to spending $2,000 on a bi-monthly insert in the Niagara Reporter. Though he feels the Town of Tonawanda has been doing okay, there are still some worries about money. He wants to assure there are fair budgets to keep hospitals, schools, etc properly funded.
Some other issues he’s looking to work on immediately are tracking what taxpayer money is being spent on. Throughout his campaign, Conrad has said the trickle down method has been ineffective. Long term, he wants to make sure the area has a place in the regional economy and the environmental clean up of the riverfront. He feels there are several things needed to encourage economic development, which are a stable workforce, funding, and industry. Conrad is looking forward to his upcoming term in office, thought, it remains to be seen if he will seek another term in the 2022 elections.
