LOCKPORT — Some Niagara County officials have suggested there’s no ethical concerns about the county attorney hiring his son’s law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit filed by New York City over the placement of migrants.
Bernadette Smith disagrees.
The Democratic challenger in this year’s race for the Niagara County Legislature’s 13th District seat said she believes the situation emphasizes the need to put an end to nepotism practices that have been at work in Niagara County government for far too long.
“At a time when trust in government is at an all time low, it is the role of all elected officials to prioritize transparency in all government dealings to work toward restoring the public’s confidence,” Smith said. “Niagara County deserves better.”
The newspaper first reported last month that Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg hired Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, LLC — the Buffalo law firm where his son, Theodore, works as an attorney — to defend the county’s position in a case brought brought New York City over the placement of asylum seekers.
Republicans in the Niagara County Legislature, who supported hiring a firm to defend against the lawsuit, contend that the county lacks the resources necessary to provide housing and other essentials to migrants from New York City. The lawsuit accuses the counties of attempting to “wall off their borders” through “xenophobic” executive orders that violate state and federal law.
County spokesperson Kevin Schuler previously confirmed for the newspaper that Gibson, McAskill & Crosb, was hired for the migrant case at Joerg’s discretion, with the cost of all legal services being funded out his budget as county attorney.
While county ethics rules bar county officials from using their positions to enrich themselves or their family members, Schuler argued that Claude Joerg did nothing wrong because his son is not an equity member of the firm and, therefore, receives no direct financial benefit from the county. He also noted that Claude’s son, Ted Joerg, is not representing the county in anyway in the migrant case, nor has he been directly compensated for any services rendered by the law firm to the county.
“The county had a relationship with this law firm long before Theodore Joerg began working there,” Schuler said in response to questions from this newspaper. “When he took employment there, it was made clear that he would not be allowed to work on any county business and he has not. He is also not an equity partner where he could financially benefit from county work in any manner.”
Smith, who is challenging incumbent Republican Rick Abbott in the 13th District race this year, called it a poor argument and even poorer judgement on the part of the county attorney and the powers-that-be in county government.
“That could be the truth and he’s not an equity partner, but if he’s an employee of that firm, he’s somehow and some way going to benefit from any jobs and any money the firm makes because he gets paid by them,” Smith said.
Smith said the county needs to implement a better system to “ensure future county contracts are vetted using defined criteria developed to support transparent and honest practices.”
That way, she said, such questionable situations could be avoided altogether.
“There are a lot of firms in the Buffalo, Western New York and Niagara County area that specialize in municipal law. They are not a sole source,” Smith said.
County Republicans have argued that the legal defense is necessary to guard against the potential transfer of migrants from New York City, which they argue would put additional financial strain on already strained county resources. New York City filed its lawsuit in response to “state of emergency” declarations authorized by Niagara County and dozens of other counties that sought to prevent hoteliers from entering into contracts with any government outside of the county to house or transport migrants or asylum seekers without prior county approval.
Smith noted that there are still no announced plans to bring any asylum seekers from the Big Apple to Niagara County and that, in Erie County, where 400 migrants have already been placed, New York City has agreed to pick up the cost for their shelter and other needs.
And then there are what she described as the mounting legal fees for the law firm where the county attorney’s son works, which she suggested has the potential to “waste tens of thousands of county taxpayer dollars.”
“That’s a lot of money to spend on something that hasn’t even happened yet,” she said.
Information obtained by the newspaper shows the firm has been working for the county for at least several years prior to the commencement of the New York City lawsuit.
In response to a Freedom of Information Law request filed by the newspaper, the county provided a copy of an agreement for legal services with Gibson, McAskill & Crosby that was dated Nov. 12, 2019. The document, which includes a heading “Niagara County Fees 2020,” shows fees to be paid by the county to the firm as of Jan. 1, 2020 with Crosby acknowledging in the letter that the fees “will be maintained for at least two years.”
The letter lists the rates for services as follows: senior partner ($250 per hour); partner ($235 per hour); special counsel ($225 per hour); associate ($175 per hour) and paralegal ($95 per hour).
“We look forward to a continued mutually beneficial relationship and enjoy the opportunity to represent Niagara County in the various issues it faces,” the letter, signed by Crosby, reads.
Abbott did not respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.