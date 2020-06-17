State Department of Environmental Conservation officials say an investigation this summer will help them evaluate cleanup alternatives at the Niagara Sanitation Landfill in the Town of Wheafield to help to address contamination there.
This summer an investigation will be conducted to better define the nature and extent of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and metals identified in surface and near-surface soils in discrete areas of the landfill site, DEC officials said. The supplemental investigation will include the following:
• Collection of surface soil samples from 25 on-site locations at 0- to 2-inch and 2- to 6-inch depths for chemical analysis
• Additional samples collected from six onsite test trenches proximate to monitoring well OW-36 to determine if there is a contaminant source impacting groundwater in this well.
Based on the information collected, as well as a 2017 investigation at the site, a report will:
• Define the objectives of the site cleanup
• Develop cleanup alternatives
• Screen and analyze the alternatives.
DEC will then develop a draft cleanup plan to address contamination related to the landfill site. The draft cleanup plan will summarize the investigation results and explain the basis for the preferred remedy by evaluating each alternative with respect to the legally required criteria for selecting site remedies.
The goal of the plan will be to ensure the protection of public health and the environment.
DEC will announce the draft cleanup plan in a future Community Update and present it to the public for its review and comment during a 30-day comment period and at a public meeting.
For more information about the State Superfund Program, visit: http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8439.html.
A report released by the DEC last year said the site does not present off-site exposure concerns to neighboring properties. The report included the results of DEC’s expanded sampling of surface soil, subsurface soil, sediment, surface water, and groundwater at the site, which confirms that landfill contaminants, according to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
A lawsuit alleging that contaminants within the old Niagara Sanitation Landfill in Wheatfield caused illness among neighboring residents was dismissed in federal court in June 2019.
Wheatfield Town Attorney Matthew Brooks confirmed that U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss has accepted the town’s request to dismiss the case on the grounds that the complaints were not sufficient. He said the plaintiffs were unable to provide enough of a link between their illnesses and the contaminants in the landfill.
Originally filed in March 2017, the lawsuit alleged that several residents who lived near the perimeter of the landfill had become ill due to exposure to the waste. Many of the plaintiffs lived on Forbes Street in the City of North Tonawanda, which lies directly to the south of the landfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.