The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has reversed its position on the proposed asphalt plant near Niagara University in the Town of Niagara.
While time for public comment on the proposed plant closed Monday at the DEC, the state agency had already recently rescinded its declaration that the plant would have no significant environmental impact.
This came after the Niagara town board, in early April, rescinded its vote of approval for the plans and sent the matter to the Niagara County Planning Board.
The Niagara town board had originally been advised that its approval of a new asphalt plant near Niagara University by a company called AL Asphalt, did not require first sending those plans to the county planning board. The board approved the plans in July.
AL Asphalt, prior to selecting the site at 4660 Witmer Road near Niagara University, had unsuccessfully tried to build an asphalt plant in Hamburg and was unable to due to public outcry and a court ruling that an environmental impact study would be required.
In the Niagara region, similar opposition erupted after an announcement by the DEC that it was seeking public comments on the air quality permit applications filed by plant representatives for the proposed Witmer Road plant.
The company’s DEC application noted the plant would produce about 150,000 tons of hot asphalt from April to November and would keep carbon monoxide emission below 100 tons a year and emission of volatile organic compounds below l50 tons a year. The DEC had issued what is called a "negative declaration," indicating its anticipation the plant would not have a significant impact on the environment. After the outcry, the DEC extended the period for written public comment to Monday from April 2.
On April 7, after hearing protests from Niagara University and surrounding municipalities, including the Town of Lewiston, the Village of Lewiston and area politicians in the Niagara region, as well as from 2,500 people who signed an online petition denouncing the proposal.
When the Town of Niagara approved the plant proposal in July 2020, the members had been counseled that they did not have to send the proposal to the Niagara County Planning Board, despite an inter-municipal agreement between the county and the town to refer projects adjacent to other municipalities to the county planning board, Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said at the time. The board’s vote to rescind corrected that matter, he explained.
On April 23, the DEC rescinded its "negative declaration," citing the town board's action on the matter and also noting that the area is in an "Environmental Justice" area, which is a designated area that is currently or historically disproportionately impacted by pollution and associated health impacts.
The county Planning Board is expected to consider the proposed plant at its regular meeting at 2 p.m. May 17 at the Samuel M. Ferraro Center for Economic Development, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive, Sanborn.
