DEC reports record sales for hunting and trapping licenses

DEC officials say they are experiencing record-breaking sales of hunting and trapping licenses for upcoming seasons.
Sales for big game hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) were nearly triple prior years’ sales on opening day, more than double on the second day and nearly double the first two weeks.
DEC also announced that in-person Hunter Education, Bowhunter Education, and Trapper Education courses have resumed with appropriate social distancing and other precautions to limit the community spread of COVID-19. DEC transformed the Hunter Ed program at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to offer online certification, resulting in a dramatic 105% increase in participants completing the course compared to the traditional in-person courses offered in 2019.
“With New Yorkers looking for more ways to enjoy the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing tremendous interest in outdoor recreation and in the sports of fishing, hunting, and trapping, including record sales of big game hunting and trapping licenses,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggo said. “New York is home to some of the best hunting and fishing opportunities in the nation. DEC’s efforts to make sure hunters and anglers are able to purchase fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses and take hunter safety courses from the comfort of their homes, are making the outdoors even more accessible and we will continue to offer our new online courses as we transition back to offering in-person courses.”
DEC launched the state’s new automated system for selling fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses in July, and on Aug. 10. On the first day of big game sales this year, DEC reported $922,444 in sales, compared to $347,103 in 2019. Over the first two weeks of license sales, sales have reached more than $6.2 million compared to approximately $3.5 million for the first two weeks in 2019.
Purchasing a hunting or trapping license helps to support DEC conservation projects and ensures natural resources are protected for generations to come. Through the purchase of New York sporting licenses, hunters and anglers help generate an estimated $75 million to help conserve fish and wildlife, enhance habitat, and protect natural resources.
Licenses and permits can be purchased at any one of DEC’s license-issuing agents, online, or by telephone at 866-933-2257. The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid through Aug. 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase. DMPs are also available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1.
Deer Management Permits are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. The 2020 chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Information Hotline at 1-866-472-4332. Detailed information on Deer Management Permits and this fall’s Deer Season Forecast is available on DEC’s website. DEC reminds hunters that lifetime license tag sets for the 2020-21 license year are currently being mailed and should be received by all hunters by Sept. 1. Hunters do not need tags in hand to apply for DMPs or to purchase additional privileges. Lifetime information is stored in the DECALS database.
The new Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide, an easy-to-read compendium of pertinent rules and regulations, is available on the DEC Hunting Regulations webpage. A summary of hunting and trapping regulations is currently available at license issuing agents, and copies of the full hunting and trapping regulations guide are available at license issuing agents.
For more information, visit the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov.
