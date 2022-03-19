DEC police reports published March 19

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers likely this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.