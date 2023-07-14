Demetreus Nix’s business will not be fined or face any penalties from a state regulatory agency that participated in an inspection of his commercial property in May that the Niagara Falls mayoral hopeful described at the time as being “politically motivated.”
In a July 5 letter, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation informed Nix that, at the time of the initial visit, an agency inspector observed waste being stored on the ground at Nix Contracting and Property Management, located at 2500 Hyde Park Blvd.
After a follow-up visit to the site, the letter indicates that the DEC determined the waste had been property removed.
A spokesperson for the DEC confirmed that as a result of the agency’s determination, Nix’s company will not face any penalties.
“The waste being stored outdoors at the site was removed and there are no DEC criminal charges, or civil or administrative penalties, pending in this matter,” DEC spokesperson T.J. Pignataro said in an emailed response to questions from the newspaper.
Instead of a penalty, Nix received additional information from the DEC about how to apply for a state permit as a “non-exempt transfer facility,” which, under state regulations, would allow his company to “receive solid waste for the purpose of subsequent transfer to another facility for further processing, treatment, transfer or disposal.”
Pignataro indicated that Nix’s company is “not required” to apply for the permit.
During an interview on Thursday, Nix said he’s considering submitting the application.
He also said he was pleased by the DEC’s decision and still maintains that the visit to his property by inspectors and representatives from the city was “politically motivated.”
“Politics is a very dirty game,” he said. ‘They will use anything to try to destroy their political opponents. One of the goals of my campaign is to try to expose a corrupt political system.”
The DEC’s initial visit happened on May 25 when an inspector from the state agency joined more than a dozen representatives from the Niagara Falls police and fire departments as well as the code enforcement office descended on Nix’s Hyde Park Boulevard property.
Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration said the visit followed complaints from two unidentified residents who expressed concerns about potential environmental hazards on site, including materials from construction projects that were on the ground instead of inside covered waste containers.
At the time of the visit, Nix accused incumbent Mayor Robert Restaino of selectively targeting his property as part of a politically motivated “hit job,” a charge City Administrator and the mayor’s brother Anthony Restaino denied.
The visit happened weeks before the June 27 primary election where Nix and Glenn Choolokian challenged Mayor Restaino for the right to be placed on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate for mayor.
At the time of the inspection, City Administrator Anthony Restaino said it wasn’t initiated by the mayor but rather by a pair of complaints sent by unidentified residents to city hall.
Anthony Restaino confirmed that the mayor’s office contacted the DEC after receiving a pair of complaints — one in a text message and the other in an email — about potential environmental hazards involving construction debris that was on Nix’s property and not properly contained or covered. He noted that one of the complaints referred to the potential for asbestos to be among the construction debris deposited at Nix’s property.
Restaino said he would need to contact the individuals who registered the complaints for permission to release their names publicly.
“They were concerned that there was some dumping going on on the property,” Restaino said. “There was also some concerns about whether or not any of the materials there had any type of environmental problems.”
Anthony Restaino added that it was a situation where the city received complaints about a potential environmental issue and contacted the state entity in charge of oversight to investigate what he described as a “potential health concern.”
“I don’t think it’s a target at all,” he said.
Nix remains on the ballot for the November general election for mayor as an independent candidate on his own “We All We Got” line.
On Thursday, he said he intends to remain in the race and continues to campaign on his platform that all residents in the city deserve better than what they’ve been receiving from elected officials representing the two major political parties over the years.
Nix is set to appear on the ballot in the November election with Restaino, the endorsed Democrat and primary winner, and Carl Cain, the endorsed Republican in the mayor’s race.
“I’m hoping that people see that we need to step away from the parties and allow the people to take back the government,” he said. “I didn’t run a Democratic campaign in the primary. I ran a campaign for everybody. There are three choices now. It’s two parties. It’s a party of the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.