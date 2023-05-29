New York State Office of Environmental Conservation officials say they are currently investigating the industrial property owned by mayoral candidate Demetreus Nix.
DEC officers and representatives from the Niagara Falls police and fire departments as well as the code enforcement office responded Friday morning to the property, in response to a pair of complaints lodged about potential environmental hazards on site.
DEC spokesperson T.J. Pignataro confirmed that the state agency, through its Division of Law Enforcement, is investigating alleged violations at the Hyde Park property and said the DEC cannot comment further as the matter is an open investigation.
The spokesperson confirmed that the investigation was launched after the agency received complaints.
In response to questions about why the DEC investigator needed a search warrant before entering Nix’s property, the spokesperson said only that, “DEC followed all appropriate protocols during the site inspection” before declining further comment on specifics of the ongoing investigation.
Nix, who earlier this month won a lawsuit against the Niagara County Board of Elections that secured a spot on the ballot for the upcoming Democratic mayoral primary, accused Mayor Robert Restaino of selectively targeting his property for political reasons.
“It’s a hit job 30 days before the election,” Nix said Friday. “The mayor is showing he’s scared.”
The owner of the local contracting firm, Nix Contracting and Management acquired the former city department of public works yard located at at 2500 Hyde Park Blvd. last year. He said he uses the property to store dumpsters, equipment and leftover materials from construction jobs.
Nix said he arrived at the location at around 9 a.m. Friday to find police officers, code enforcement and fire department representatives already on-site. Nix, who took several videos of his encounter with the DEC representatives and city officials, said police officers were inside the property’s unlocked gate near the entrance, but inspectors were looking around on the property’s interior, including inside an unlocked garage.
Nix said he told the officers and the others to vacate the premises and was told by the DEC officer that he planned to return with a search warrant.
City Administrator Anthony Restaino confirmed that the mayor’s office contacted the DEC after receiving a pair of complaints — one in a text message and the other in an email — about potential environmental hazards involving construction debris that was on Nix’s property and not properly contained or covered. He noted that one of the complaints referred to the potential for asbestos to be among the construction debris deposited at Nix’s property.
Restaino said he would need to contact the individuals who registered the complaints for permission to release their names publicly.
“They were concerned that there was some dumping going on on the property,” Restaino said. “There was also some concerns about whether or not any of the materials there had any type of environmental problems.”
Restaino denied the assertion that the mayor’s office reaching out to the DEC to investigate the complaints had to do with politics. He said it was a situation where the city received complaints about a potential environmental issue and contacted the state entity in charge of oversight to investigate what he described as a “potential health concern.”
“I don’t think it’s a target at all,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.