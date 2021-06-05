New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:
• Wilderness rescue: (Essex County) On May 29 at 11 a.m., Essex County 911 advised DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch of a 41-year-old hiker from Port Henry with a possible ankle injury on Bald Mountain near the Town of New Russia/Giant Mountain Wilderness Area. Forest Ranger Bode conducted a phone interview and confirmed the injury was non-weight bearing. Eight Forest Rangers were dispatched to the trailhead to prepare for a possible carry-out. Due to the remote location, NYSP Aviation was requested and Ranger Bode was lowered down to the hiker’s location. The Ranger assessed the injury and prepared the subject for an aviation extraction. Forest Ranger Praczkaljo then hoisted the hiker from the shore of Lake Mary Louise for transport to a local hospital for additional medical assistance. Ranger Bode walked out with the remaining hiking party, arriving at the trailhead at approximately 5 p.m.
• Wildland rescue: (Essex County) On May 29 at 2:45 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the Saranac Lake Fire Department reporting a 28-year-old woman from Saranac Lake with a lower leg injury on the trails near Turtle Pond in the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest near the town of North Elba. Forest Ranger O’Connor and Lt. Burns assisted the Saranac Lake rescue squad with locating the injured hiker. Rangers assisted medical personnel with splinting the injury and extracting the hiker using the Rangers’ wheeled litter system. At 4:40 p.m., the hiker was out of the woods and transported by EMS to a local hospital for additional treatment.
• State land protection: (Jefferson County) On May 29 at approximately 11:45 p.m., while on patrol to deter large underage drinking parties on State Land, Forest Ranger Thomes overheard radio traffic detailing a large gathering underway at Perch River Wildlife Management Area near the Town of Pamelia. Ranger Thomes responded to the area where there was a fire and approximately 150 people with 60 vehicles. Ranger Thomes, ECO Rockefeller, and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued 49 tickets. Multiple parties were tasked with cleaning up the area and the fire was extinguished. All units were cleared of the scene by 4 a.m.
• Wildland search: (Lewis County) On May 30 at approximately 1:51 p.m., Lewis County 911 received a call from a 12-year-old girl from Blossvale who became disoriented while looking for a lost dog near the Town of West Turin. The county contacted Forest Ranger Evans who responded to subject’s location using the coordinates provided. At 2:16 p.m., Ranger Evans located the girl and proceeded to escort her out to a nearby railroad bed where they were met by a NYSP Trooper. The girl was turned over to the State Police who drove her back to her grandparents’ home and Ranger Evans was then cleared of the scene. Additional assistance was provided by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.
• Wildland rescue: (Hamilton County) On May 30 at 7:46 p.m., Hamilton County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a hiker lost in the woods in the town of Morehouse. The call was dropped during the transfer attempt, but 911 was able to provide coordinates that placed the man in a drainage area in the West Canada Lake Wilderness. Contact was made with the lost hiker and he was advised to stay at his location. Forest Rangers Thompson and Nally responded, locating the 43-year-old man from Camillus just before 10 p.m. Rangers escorted the hiker back to his vehicle and all units were clear of the scene by 11:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.