New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:
• Search for Missing Child: (Montgomery County) — About noon on June 24, DEC Dispatch received a call from Montgomery County 911 requesting DEC assistance in locating a missing 2-year-old boy. The boy was playing with his twin brother and a puppy in the yard when the mother noticed he was missing. Forest Rangers and DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) responded to the scene to assist the Montgomery County Sheriff‘s Office. Numerous agencies assisted in the search, including New York State Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and Schoharie County Search and Rescue Team, as well as several area fire departments, EMS providers, and more than 100 volunteers. At approximately 3:40 p.m., one of the volunteer search crews, led by an ECO, located the missing boy and the dog in a thick wooded area several hundred yards behind the family’s home. The boy was carried out of the woods and reunited with his family. All resources cleared the scene at 5 p.m.
• ATV Accident: (Lewis County) — On June 25 at 6:18 p.m., Forest Ranger Hanno advised that while on routine patrol, he witnessed an ATV accident in the Frank E. Jadwin Memorial State Forest. A 57-year-old man from Pahrump, Nevada, was operating the ATV, pulling a trailer with two 14-year-old girls from Liverpool inside when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The accident caused the trailer to disconnect from the ATV and roll over. Ranger Hanno assessed the two young passengers in the trailer and determined one subject had injured her arm and the other was exhibiting signs of a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and a wrist injury. Ranger Hanno stabilized the subject with the suspected TBI and contacted Lewis County 911 for EMS response. Both girls were wearing helmets, or their injuries could have been much worse. Once Lewis County Search and Rescue was on scene, the subjects were loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital and the young person exhibiting TBI symptoms was later airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse. All resources were clear of the scene at 11:15 p.m. Several citations were issued.
• State Land Violations: (Essex County) — About noon on June 23, DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch was notified of a ground fire at an illegal campsite near the Wash Bowl in the Giant Mountain Wilderness Area. Forest Ranger Evans and Assistant Ranger Raudonis responded to the scene and put out the small ground fire. Later that evening, Forest Ranger Mecus identified two subjects from Otego as the subjects responsible for the illegal campsite, and the Ranger issued six tickets for multiple State Land violations.
• Wilderness Rescue: (Essex County) — On June 23 at 9 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker reporting his companion was experiencing dehydration on the summit of Mount Marcy. Forest Rangers Evans and Praczkajlo located the hikers at 12:33 a.m. After conducting an assessment and giving the pair food, the Rangers assisted the hikers from Geneseo and Rochester to the trailhead at the Adirondak Loj, arriving at 5:12 a.m.
• Wilderness Search: (Warren County) — On June 24 at 2:45 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch was contacted by a 50-year-old man who became disoriented while hiking on West Stony Creek Road. Forest Rangers Savarie and Donegan responded to assist. At 4:17 p.m., Ranger Donegan located the hiker from Stony Creek and escorted the subject out of the woods. At 4:49 p.m., Ranger Donegan and the hiker were out of the woods and clear of the scene.
• Prescribed Fire: (Albany County) — On June 25, Forest Rangers Mitchell and Slade, along with staff from the Albany Pine Bush, The Nature Conservancy, DEC program staff, and volunteers participated in a prescribed burn at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. The Diversity Unit is 15 acres in size and was burned to reduce undesirable shade vegetative species while promoting desirable pitch pine and oak species to create openings for wild blue lupine and other vegetation. These prescribed burns also reduce fuel loads to prevent future wildfires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.