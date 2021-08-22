New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Here’s a compilation of recent reports:
• Wilderness Rescue (Hamilton County): On Aug. 9 at 3:09 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the Inlet Police Department reporting a lost hiker in the area of Third Lake Creek in the Fulton Chain Wild Forest. Forest Rangers Miller and Temple responded to coordinates provided by police. At 4:12 p.m., Forest Ranger Miller found the 63-year-old man from Inlet and drove him out of the woods via UTV. At 4:48 p.m., the subject and responders were back at the parking area and clear of the scene.
• Wilderness Rescue/Recovery (Essex County): On Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call reporting a 41-year-old hiker from East Aurora was feeling ill and unable to walk at the Lillian Brook lean-to in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area. Forest Rangers Sabo and Milano responded with a six-wheel ATV as far as the trail would allow and then proceeded on foot. The Rangers arrived on scene at 9:20 p.m., and found the hiker deceased. Six additional Rangers responded to assist with the recovery. The responders found the section of trail was too hazardous for a carry out mission and requested NYSP Aviation assistance. On Aug.10 at 10:45 a.m., the deceased was transported via helicopter from the lean-to to a landing zone where he was transferred to the Essex County Coroner. The incident remains under investigation by NYSP and DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation (BECI).
• Wilderness Rescue (Essex County): On Aug. 10 at 2:58 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a radio transmission from the Johns Brook Lodge in the High Peaks Wilderness Area reporting a 60-year-old hiker from Rochester with a non-weight bearing knee injury near Slide Brook. Forest Rangers Lewis and Booth, along with two volunteer climbing guides, and a medic from Keene Fire Department, were flown into Johns Brook Outpost by NYSP Aviation. Rescuers located the injured hiker on the Slide Mountain Trail. After stabilizing the injury, the Rangers carried the subject back to the outpost where NYSP Aviation returned to extract her from the woods. At 7:36 p.m., Ranger Booth and the volunteer rescuers flew out of the woods and the injured hiker was taken to a local hospital. Ranger Lewis escorted the subject’s hiking partner back to the Garden parking lot and at 8:45 p.m., they were out of the woods and clear of the incident.
• Wilderness Rescue (Franklin County): On Aug. 11 at 5:39 p.m., Franklin County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a 41-year-old woman was had lost with her 10- and 12-year-old children on Saint Regis Mountain in the canoe area. Forest Rangers Curcio and Bronson responded to the coordinates provided by 911. At 7:24 p.m., Ranger Curcio found the missing hikers from Fairport and began escorting them out. Ranger Bronson took his truck to a nearby access road and met the group at 7:54. He gave the hikers a ride back to their vehicle at the trailhead.
• Wilderness Search (Onondaga County): On Aug. 12 at 11 p.m., Forest Rangers Lunt and Chappell responded to Morgan Hill State Forest to assist NYSP and the Fabius Fire Department with the search for a missing man. The subject was reported missing by a friend after they became separated. The search continued into the early morning hours without success. A larger search began at daylight with five additional Forest Rangers, NYSP, and volunteers from multiple fire departments and search and rescue teams. At 6 p.m., the 25-year-old man from Syracuse walked out of the woods nearly 2.5 miles from where he was last seen. The subject was in good condition and was transported to a family member by NYSP.
• Wilderness Rescue (Warren County): On Aug. 13 at 12:40 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a request for assistance for a 75-year-old man from East Northport who had sustained an ankle injury while hiking Crane Mountain. At 1:54 p.m., Forest Rangers Kabrehl, Savarie, and Perryman, along with backcountry stewards Vanderstouw and Cantanzaro, were at the hiker’s location and splinted the man’s leg. The responders brought the subject to a landing zone near Crane Pond to be extricated by NYSP Aviation with the assistance of Ranger Praczkajlo. At 3:40 p.m., the hiker was transferred to EMS (Empire Ambulance) and transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
• Wilderness Rescue (Essex County): On Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch was contacted by Johns Brook Lodge reporting a 60-year-old woman from Pennsylvania in medical distress between Bushnell Falls and Slant Rock in the Johns Brook Valley. Assistant Forest Ranger (AFR) Raudonis quickly responded and assessed the subject. After resting and getting rehydrated, the hiker, her daughter, and AFR Raudonis proceeded back down the trail and were met by Forest Ranger Lewis who escorted the group back to the trailhead. From the trailhead, the Ranger gave the hikers a courtesy ride to their vehicle at the Adirondak Loj. The hiker stated she would seek additional medical treatment on her own. At 10:23 p.m., everyone was clear of the scene.
• Wilderness Search (Greene County): On Aug.14 at 2 p.m., two Virginia hikers and their dog called Greene County 911 to report they were out of water and lost near the Palenville Overlook. Forest Ranger Dawson was notified by 911 and responded from Kaaterskill Falls. Through text messages of pictures the hikers sent of trail juncture signs, Ranger Dawson determined the hikers' location on the Sleepy Hollow trail. He hiked in from North-South Lake campground where he located the hikers and gave them some water. The Ranger hiked the pair back to the campground and gave one of the hikers a courtesy ride back to the Harding Road trailhead to retrieve their vehicle. The incident concluded by 7 p.m.
