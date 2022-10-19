The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has extended a deadline for public comment on a proposed expansion of the Covanta Environmental Solutions facility in the Town of Niagara.
The state agency responsible for approving the company’s permit modification originally set a public comment deadline for Thursday. It has now extended the deadline to Dec. 5 following what the agency described as “community requests.”
Covanta is seeking the DEC’s permission to modify its permit to expand its facility on Quarry Road. The company wants to build a new 4,200-square-foot building on the site to house a drum/tote shredder and a steel-lined, concrete waste solidification pit. Covanta is also asking to increase the facility’s capacity from 50 tons a day to 200 tons a day and increase its operating hours by five and a half hours a day.
On Tuesday, town board members in the Town of Niagara tabled a resolution calling for the setting of a date for a public hearing on the proposal.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said town officials “caught wind” of “some opposition to the proposed expansion and wanted to be “completely above board and transparent” in the process.
There was no indication of when the public hearing might be rescheduled.
The company says the extended hours are designed to “allow for additional processing time,” but would not “routinely” involve delivery of waste beyond 5 p.m. during its normal Monday to Saturday opening.
The preliminary site plan for the project has already gained approval from both the Niagara County and Town of Niagara planning boards. The town planning board approval requires that all of the facility’s “hard surface be non-permeable materials to the extent that they’re existing.”
A Covanta representative told members of the town planning board earlier this month that most of the materials being brought to the facility come from manufacturing operations and brokers in New York and Canada. The representative also told the planning board that the expansion project would probably double the daily truck traffic related to the facility from 10 to 20.
All comments on the proposed permit modification must be submitted in writing to the DEC. The agency will review and consider all comments in advance of any decision on the proposed permit change.
Written comments should be sent to: Lisa M Czechowicz, NYSDEC Region 9 Headquarters, 700 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209; (716)851-7165; DEP.R9@dec.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.