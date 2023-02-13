The annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo is casting off from the Niagara Falls Convention Center starting Thursday and running through Sunday. The event features exhibitions, classes and opportunities to learn from experts in the industry.
Among those experts will be staff from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and its Bureau of Fisheries’ angler outreach programs.
In addition to its annual informational booth, which will be open throughout the event, DEC will host its popular “Open House” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday during which expo attendees can talk one-on-one with subject matter experts about a variety of the fisheries management topics, including:
• Lake Ontario
• Lake Ontario tributaries and Salmon River
• Lake Erie and tributaries
• Niagara River
• Great Lakes fish production and stocking
• Environmental Law Enforcement
• The HuntFishNY smart phone app and its new Tackle Box feature.
DEC fisheries managers will also be participating in the Salmon School, Walleye School, and Fly Fishing socials on Friday evening, giving anglers additional opportunities to interact with agency staff in an informal one-on-one setting. In addition, DEC staff will be participating in the Kids Fishing Clinic on Sunday. The goal of this hands-on interactive event is to introduce future generations of anglers to the sport of fishing. For signup information and to learn more about this event, visit the Niagara Fishing Expo website.
Freshwater fishing in New York state generates significant benefits to local economies. According to the 2017 statewide angler survey, anglers fished an estimated 19.9 million days in the freshwaters of New York State, generating more than $2.1 billion in combined economic activity supporting nearly 11,000 jobs. The Great Lakes and their tributaries alone account for more than 22 percent of the statewide angler effort.
In addition, the Fishing Expo features the largest fly-fishing show in New York state, featuring hands-on fly casting and fly-tying instruction, presentations by local and regional experts, a beginner fly-fishing school, and a novel fly-fishing social.
The social will take place on Friday and will feature seminars, demonstrations, fly-fishing vendors selling the latest gear, along with free craft beer and finger foods.
Those interested in participating in specific demos and schools are encouraged to register early, as attendance is limited. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit www.niagarafishingexpo.com
For more information, visit niagarafishingexpo.com
