DEC Environmental Conservation Officer reports published Feb. 19

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of the state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests.
• Owl Help You (Erie County) — On Jan. 30, ECO Mathis received a call from a citizen concerned about the welfare of an owl in Bowmansville. The owl, perched near the entrance of a busy gas station, was unphased by customers passing within feet of its perch. ECO Mathis arrived at the gas station and determined the owl was likely struck by a vehicle and injured. The ECO secured the Eastern Screech-Owl and transported it to the Erie County SPCA Wildlife Department for rehabilitation.
• Coffee with the Cops (Niagara County) — On Feb. 12, ECOs George Scheer, Fay Fuerch, and K-9 Handley were joined by Sheriff Filicetti and Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for a “Coffee with a Cop” outreach initiative held at the Runnings Store in Lockport. The ECOs and Sheriff’s Deputies were well received by the public, as was the fresh coffee. The ECOs and Deputies fielded questions from patrons. The “Coffee with a Cop” initiative was created in 2011 by the Hawthorn Police Department in the state of California to improve trust and build relationships – one cup of coffee at a time. Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states.
• Bait Pile Busted (Chautauqua County) — In Chautauqua County, a hunter contacted ECO Dougherty reporting the presence of a baited tree stand a short distance from his permitted hunting area. After observing the empty tree stand, baited with corn, ECOs Dougherty and Freeman surveyed the area and spotted an individual walking across the field dressed in camo and carrying a crossbow. The pair watched as the hunter made his way to the tree stand before approaching him. ECOs interviewed the hunter and charged him with hunting deer with the aid of a pre-established bait pile, hunting deer with a crossbow out of season, hunting deer with a barbed broadhead, failure to carry a license and tags while hunting, and failure to wear a backtag while hunting. The charges are currently pending in the Town of Mina Court.
• Way Too Close to Home (Chautauqua County) — ECO Dougherty recently received a call from the town of Carrol Police reporting a house struck by a bullet a few days prior. The bullet entered an occupied bedroom and ricocheted off a wall before getting lodged in an interior door. Officer Dougherty investigated and confirmed the round passed over a main road before it struck the home. The ECO was also able to identify the shooter. ECOs Dougherty and Freeman, along with an Officer from the town of Carroll, returned the next day and with the owner’s permission and removed the door and bullet lodged inside it. After taking statements from both the shooter and the resident, Officers charged the shooter with discharging a firearm where the load passes over a public highway and second-degree reckless endangerment. Charges are pending in the Town of Carroll Court.
• Undersized Lobster and Unpermitted Shellfish Storage (New York County) — On Feb.6, ECOs Michalet, Pansini, and Veloski conducted a commercial fisheries market check on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Upon entering one location, the Officers discovered violations including improper storage of shellfish. The ECOs found two containers of clams submerged in water, a practice that requires a special DEC permit because of the high potential to spread disease. The two species of clams totaled approximately 32 pounds. After sorting through multiple storage tanks, ECOs also discovered 36 undersized lobsters. Officers seized the lobsters and clams and issued a Notice of Violation to the store manager.
• Head of the Class (Suffolk County) — On Feb. 8, police at Stony Brook University contacted ECOs about a deer that had entered a classroom in Harriman Hall through a small plexiglass window. ECO Kaufherr, Lieutenant Reilly, DEC Biologist Lupo, and DEC Wildlife Technician Wiedermann responded to the school to assist. They coordinated to place a catch pole around the head of the trapped deer, escorted it outside the building, and released it. The approximately 120-pound buck, which had shed its antlers, had no apparent injuries beyond a small cut near one of its rear hoofs, likely caused by crashing through the window. From first notification to release of the deer, this incident was resolved in approximately 45 minutes. Affected students moved into an adjacent classroom and continued their studies.
• Bottle Deposit Violations at Walmart (Central New York) — On Feb. 10, plainclothes ECOs in Region 7 responded to 13 stores in response to a complaint alleging the sale of beverages in containers not marked with the New York state bottle deposit refund amount, although deposits were still being taken. The beverages in question were six packs of 33-ounce Great Value Brand Hydrate Alkaline Water. Officers issued administrative tickets and have since been notified by corporate headquarters that a recall notification was sent to all stores in New York to remove the non-compliant products from store shelves and donate the product to the national food bank network Feeding America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.