With the start of the 2021 camping season underway, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos and Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid are encouraging campers to use local firewood and follow New York state firewood regulations to help prevent the spread of invasive species.
Untreated firewood – firewood that has not met the state’s heat treatment standard – can contain invasive pests that kill trees. To protect NY’s forests, untreated firewood should not be moved more than 50 miles from its source of origin.
“Using local firewood is an easy way to help protect our forests from invasive pests and diseases,” Seggos said. “Moving untreated firewood is one of the main ways invasive pests spread to new areas.”
“We all have a role to play in protecting our parks and forests from the risks of invasive species that can be carried on firewood,” added Kulleseid.
Many people take campfire wood from their backyards or neighborhoods as they head out to a favorite camping spot, not realizing the wood may be hiding the eggs, larvae, spores, adults, or even seeds of invasive threats. A variety of invasive species can be transported on firewood, from wood boring beetles and defoliators to fungi and diseases.
For more information on Firewood and Invasive Insects or to see DEC’s PSA, visit DEC’s website or contact DEC’s Forest Health Division at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.