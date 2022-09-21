Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.