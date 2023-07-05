It all comes down to decibels.
The unit of measure used to determine a degree of loudness is at the heart of a dispute that has sharply divided the Falls City Council and left a would-be bitcoin mining company on the verge of bankruptcy as it seeks the first-ever high-energy use operating permit in the city.
The dispute exploded during a Niagara Falls City Council meeting last week, when the excused absence of one member led to a knockdown, dragged-out battle between the remaining four members over whether the city should find that the operating permit request from Northeast Data, which does business as BlockFusion, does or does not raise potential environmental concerns.
Complaints about the noise created by bitcoin mining facilities that have set up shop in the Falls led the city to adopt a series of Zoning Code amendments that imposed strict new regulations on the operation of so-called “high-energy use industries.” At a public hearing on the then proposed amendments, one Falls resident described the noise coming from a nearby bitcoin mining facility as “a 747 revving up on Buffalo Avenue.”
The new Zoning Code amendments restricted high-energy use facilities, like data centers and bitcoin mining operations, to locations that are zoned only for industrial uses. The amendments also created an “overlay” to the city’s current industrial zone requirements, adding restrictions that would require larger set-backs from residential areas and imposing strict limits on the noise generated by the high energy use operations.
When the new Zoning Code requirements went into effect in November, BlockFusion ceased operations and applied for an operating permit for its Frontier Avenue facility. The company submitted an application to the city in December, that its attorneys said brought it “into compliance” with the new zoning code requirements.
BlockFusion’s lawyers also said they promptly complied with a request from the city for some “supplemental changes” to its application.
However, the application has languished over what the company’s attorneys have described as a dispute over decibels.
The Zoning Code overlay caps the noise from a high-energy use facility at 65 decibels, measured at the property line of the closest residence to the operation. BlockFusion attorney Lauren Adornetto told the City Council that a consultant, hired by the bitcoin miner, measured the noise level at the nearest residence to their facility, which is surrounded by other industrial operations, at 55.5 decibels.
Adornetto added that the sound level was measured with the bitcoin facility both operating and shut down and said there was no change in the decibel level.
“You can’t tell the difference between when the facility is operating or not operating,” Adornetto said.
The city disputes that finding. It maintains that when the facility fires up, its operations increase the ambient noise level above the 65 decibel threshold. City administrators have proposed declaring an environmental concern with BlockFusion’s operating permit application, which would allow for more testing.
“The city is asking for additional noise information,” Adornetto said. “But more studies would show the same thing.”
“(The facility) is in the middle of nowhere. It is the perfect location,” BlockFusion attorney Adam Walters said. “The noise studies show (the noise from the bitcoin operation) is less than background noise levels.”
Adornetto said the dispute is threatening Block Fusion’s plans for expansion and its present $35 million investment in the Frontier Avenue operation.
The city Planning Board has previously unanimously recommended the approval of the permit application. The board noted that the company’s 233-page application submission was “exhaustive” in outlining how the company would comply with the new zoning code restrictions.
In response to the dispute, Council Members Vincent Cauley (R) and Donta Myles (D) have proposed approving BlockFusion’s permit, finding there are no environmental concerns. Cauley, who says his employment outside the city council includes work in “energy noise mitigation” called the zoning code noise restrictions “very arbitrary.”
“It’s ridiculous we’re holding this because of (noise concerns),” Cauley said, waving a copy of the consultant’s noise report.
Myles, who opposed the Zoning Code amendments for high-energy use industries, called the changes “a lot of red tape.”
“Has BlockFusion really changed the quality of anyone’s life? We don’t act like we want business to grow,” Myles said.
But Council Member Kenny Tompkins (I), who championed the high-energy use changes, said the council had spent more than a year revising the Zoning Code and should adhere to its requirements.
Myles and Cauley’s efforts to approve BlockFusion’s permit failed, on a tied vote of 2-2, with Tompkins and Council Chair David Zajac (R) opposed.
A Tompkins-Zajac resolution to keep the environmental review of the permit application ongoing, also failed on a 2-2 vote, with Myles and Cauley opposed.
That resolution could be revived, when Council Member Traci Bax (R) returns for the panel’s next meeting. Bax says she supports the Tompkins-Zajac resolution.
“The positive (environmental) declaration provides a pathway forward for the company to pursue. Under this framework they can still apply for a variance (on the noise level requirement),” Bax said. “It also preserves the integrity of the (amended zoning code).”
