The sale of Eastern Niagara Hospital’s site, the former Newfane Inter-Community Memorial Hospital, fell through Thursday when Costello Holdings LLC, a company based in Orlando, Florida, decided to pass on the $1 million asking price for the currently closed property.
According to multiple media sources, Costello Holdings also owns the Bewley Building in Lockport and had intended to turn the Newfane site into a senior housing project and renovate the property for several residential apartments before making the decision to withdraw its offer.
“We were informed yesterday that the purchaser for the Newfane campus exercised the 90 day Due Diligence period and chose to exit the purchase agreement,” read a statement by Anne McCaffrey, Eastern Niagara President & CEO. “Our realtor will be reaching out to other parties who previously expressed interest in the property. While we are disappointed, we knew that this was a possibility during the Due Diligence period. because the property is in excellent condition, we are confident that we will find a new purchaser.”
As reported by local press, Daniel Dadbin, owner of Costello Holdings, announced the decision to decline purchase of the 7.5 acre property, which was closed down in August of 2019, and was last assessed at $3.7 million. The property includes two buildings and a helicopter-port, and was listed for sale at $1.4 million.
