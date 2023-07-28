The deadline for candidates to fill out and file a completed application for the upcoming Falls police officer civil service exam is just days away.
Candidates interested in filing for the exam must complete an application at city hall or go to the Falls’ website, print out the application and file by mail. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than today.
The current stating salary for a Falls cop is $59,000/year, which advances to $80,400 after five years of service. Police officers also enter a pension in the New York State Retirement System as well as medical benefits.
The exam date is Sept. 9.
