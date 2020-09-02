A group of Lewiston resident says the overuse of signage and the clutter of telephone wires hanging above streets are taking away from the aesthetic of the village.
De-Sign Lewiston was formed by Lee Simonson, a former Niagara County legislator, who has been working on getting state officials to notice the harried condition that wires were placed around Lewiston. Recently, he took the group on a tour of Center Street which has been one of the many points of consternation. Chief among them is a slanted telephone pole, which Simonson considers to be “The Leaning Tower of Lewiston.”
“Just this past week, we did a walking tour from one end of Lewiston to another to outline and specify specific areas that need improvement,” Simonson said. “I’m in the process right now of compiling a memo to the Lewiston officials and the state officials with our suggestions on what signs should be coming down. If not coming down, either downsized or repaired.”
Simonson said entering Lewiston from Center Street feels like entering an industrial park due to the six-lane gantry style sign that cuts across the road. He said this is not indicative of what the Village of Lewiston is and comes from the fact that Robert Moses era signs, which were oversized and overdone, are still lingering around the area. He's asking state officials if the signs can be taken down and replaced with smaller signs.
The Town of Lewiston has already gone on the record as wanting to take that particular sign down, among other issues. Simonson has also identified an entanglement of wires he calls "the Spider Web," which is located in front of the Long House, which is at the heart of the village.
While Lewiston’s sign problem and electric wire problem did not happen overnight, Simonson said, it has been a problem for the town during the past three decades.
“It happened in 1985 and the village Planning Commission did the same thing,” Simonson said. “They made recommendations to take down dozens of signs and they did. In the past 35 years, the sign creep, it’s an insidious, gradual process putting up more signs and never taking them down. The sign creep has started to rear its ugly head again and we’re just becoming overrun with signs that always go up but never come down. The committee believes it should be just as easy to take a sign down as it is to put it up.”
In 2019, Simonson drafted a report that addresses many examples of Lewiston’s sign and wire pollution, as he calls it. He looks at other examples around the village such as a utility pole dangerously close to Water Street Landing. John Kinney, the owner of the business, said he would be more than happy to participate in a program that moves those wires underground or moves the pole. Simonson says he views Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., as a model for what Lewiston could be. Starting in the '60s and '70s, Niagara-on-the-Lake saw many of its wires moved underground as part of a beautification effort.
One question that has been raised focuses on funding for to move wires and replace signs. Simonson identified several ways it could be handled. Some include combining water and sewer repairs with undergrounding. However, he said some of the greenway money Lewiston is slated to receive could be used in the effort as well.
“It has been estimated that it would cost $400,000 to bury the five utility poles on Water Street,” Simonson wrote. “It may cost less if they are relocated above ground. A project like this should and can be undertaken immediately. Lewiston will be receiving $7.5 million of additional greenway money over the next 15 years. We can spend that money directly on urgent pollution issues, or leverage it with whatever federal or state money we can secure. We can also issue local long-term bonds and pay them off gradually, mostly with greenway money. Don’t worry, we won’t run out of greenway money — there’s another $12.5 million we’ll receive after that.”
Simonson is currently drafting a new report along with legislation for local and state officials to review.
