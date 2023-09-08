“The Real Cost of Clutter” will be presented by the Council for Older Adults (COA) in Niagara County in conjunction with Niagara County Emergency Services.
The panel discussion, slated for 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Co. hall, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn, will touch on the hazards related to clutter / hoarding and will share tips and tricks to become organized and declutter. The panelists are: Jonathan Schultz, county fire coordinator; Aly Luccari from Bright Organizing Solutions Inc.; and Eric Conrad from Junkluggers.
According to representative Heather Culverwell, COA was asked by firefighters to organize a workshop about clutter and hoarding. Firefighters have pointed out how clutter creates problems for first responders getting into residences and getting people out. Clutter poses a fire hazard and contributes to other issues including increased risk of injury from falls and shifting / falling items, family conflicts and social isolation, and legal issues such as eviction.
A Q-&-A session is included. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free. To register, call Culverwell at 716-285-8224, extension 215.
