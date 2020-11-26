Day one for 24-hour Red Kettle marathon

The commander of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army will begin his 24-hour Red Kettle marathon at noon on Friday as part of a larger effort to raise funds for the organization during what’s already shaping up as a challenging holiday season.
Major Steve Carroll will be standing at a kettle for 24 straight hours outside the Sheraton Hotel located at 300 Third St. in downtown Niagara Falls.
Throughout the 24-hour period - which starts at noon on Friday and ends at noon on Saturday - Carroll will be joined by a string of guest visitors, including members of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, cosplayers from the Justice League of WNY, United Way of Greater Niagara Executive Director Connie Brown (4 p.m. Friday), local Jazz legend Lewis Custode (8 p.m. Friday), Santa’s Elves (10:30 a.m. Saturday) and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and other city officials (11:30 a.m., Saturday).
Carroll will be allowed to use the bathroom and take occasional five- to 10-minute breaks. Helpers will stand the kettle when he is not there so it will always be staffed by someone. The entire Red Kettle Marathon will be streamed on social media.
Carroll has undertaken 24-hour Red Kettle marathons at previous assignments. This will be his first in Niagara Falls. He decided to do it again because of the various challenges both the community and the campaign face amid the global pandemic. Carroll described 2020 as a “very hard year for everyone,” noting that, so far this year, the Niagara Falls Salvation Army has served more than 150,000 meals worth of food, six times the amount the organization served last year. Carroll said that the Salvation Army has also doubled its rental assistance in 2020 and that Christmas assistance applications have already exceeded previous years.
To donate to the cause or for more information about sponsoring a Red Kettle this holiday season, contact the Salvation Army at 716- 283-7697 and ask for Steve. Donations are also being accepted by visiting www.salvationarmy.org/rescuechristmasniagarafalls.
