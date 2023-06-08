United Way of Greater Niagara (UWGN) brought the community together for another Day of Caring on Wednesday.
In order to make a tangible impact on the community, more than 220 volunteers from local companies came together to complete 28 community service projects for local nonprofits at several locations throughout Niagara County and the Tonawandas, culminating in a volunteer appreciation picnic at United Way’s Sanborn office.
These projects helped benefit more than 19,000 youth and over 34,000 people total in Niagara Falls, Lockport, North Tonawanda, the City of Tonawanda and across rural Niagara County.
As the event continues to grow each year after last year’s return, organizers said they were thankful for all those who came out to support the event, the non-profit partners who hosted projects, and the generous event and food sponsors and donors: National Grid, General Motors, Sahlen’s and Latina Blvd. Foods, Reid’s Drive-In, Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets and the NIOGA Library System.
