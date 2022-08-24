As of this week’s Lewiston Town Board meeting on Monday night, Mitchell Zahno is the town’s new highway superintendent, taking over for the retiring Dave Trane.
“The experience and knowledge gained during my time has helped me grow personally and professionally,” Trane wrote in his letter of resignation. “This decision is weighing heavily on me, but I’m looking forward to retirement. It’s tough leaving my fellow co-workers, who’ve become like family. I wish nothing but success for the Town of Lewiston, it’s employees, and those who call Lewiston home.”
Trane also recommended that Zahno finish his term as highway superintendent, which finishes in 2023. He feels that Zahno has the skills and knowledge necessary to fulfill the job duties while achieving the respect of his co-workers.
“I trust beyond any doubt Mitch will excel in the position and pursue his own term during the election process,” Trane wrote.
A retired firefighter who was with the Niagara Falls Fire Department for nearly 25 years, Trane was living in Lewiston and wanted to be involved with the town however he could. When he first ran to be highway superintendent, in 2015 against Douglas Janese, he initially won by three or four votes, but recounts determined that he lost the race by seven votes.
“Dave lived with it, he didn’t fight it,” Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said. “He came to me right after the first of the year, said ‘I just want to get involved with the Town of Lewiston. Anything I can do, I’d like to help out.’ ”
When Janese died in May 2016, Broderick called Trane to see about his interest in the role, with the board approving him filling the role. Trane would win another four-year-term as highway superintendent in 2019.
“Some town superintendents and highway supervisors don’t get along,” Broderick said. “I never had a problem or issue.”
Trane said that health issues is what led to his retirement, and he felt it would be better straightening those out.
“I was going to start missing too much work,” he said. “I felt it was better to resign at this time.”
Zahno started as a laborer with the highway department before moving up to a truck driver role. He was also one of the few highway department employees to show interest in taking classes to better himself, doing so through Cornell University’s Highway School.
“I felt confident that he would continue with the capital plans and projects we have instituted,” Trane said.
Trane plans on staying in Lewiston and possibly serving on other boards or committees in the town.
Council members Robin Morreale, John Jacoby, and William Geiben also stated how much it was a pleasure working with Trane and they did not receive any complaints from residents about his work either.
