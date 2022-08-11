The Lewiston Art Festival will feature plenty of returning artists this year, including those that share their Native American heritage.
Singer/songwriter Darryl Tonemah is one of 14 artists who will be taking part this year, along with fellow singer/songwriter Mark Porter, the Niagara River Iroquois Dancers, and Perry Ground of Talking Turtle Stories. The Iroquois Market area will be hosted by emcee Randy Greene, with artisans selling beaded art, leather, paintings, and bone sculptures.
The Iroquois Market at Hennepin Park Gazebo helps bring to life the culture of Lewiston’s Iroquois neighbors. Traditional and contemporary Native American culture will be showcased through art, music, drumming, and dance.
“There is a great variety of art in the Iroquois Village,” Tonemah said. “There is such a broad range of talented folks. You’ll see beautiful beadwork, art and woodwork.”
A musician who has released albums since 1992, Tonemah has been performing at the festival for at least the past 15 years, and participating in the Iroquois Village since it started in 2019. He is of the Kiowa, Comanche, and Tuscarora tribes, attended elementary school in the area before moving around to different parts of the country, and returned to the area 12 years ago.
“I play festivals like this across the U.S. and this one is unique,” Tonemah said, with the Lewiston area very centered on the arts. “I enjoy art festivals. After I get to play, I see how creative different people are.”
He started working on his first record in 1992 after a breakup and wrote 10 songs for it, after which he was able to play at some festivals and continue on recording. His work falls under the Americana genre with the lyrics focused on storytelling. His most recent album, "The Black Rock Sessions," is his 11th album.
Outside of being an artist, Tonemah is involved with several organizations and boards that work to address disparities in education and health care among the Native American Community, including owning the Tonemah Consulting Group which works to increase wellness in Native communities, and First Nations Telehealth Solutions. He has three bachelor’s degrees, in psychology, sociology, and gerontology, a master’s degree in community counseling, and a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology and Cultural Studies.
Tonemah’s work in the field of psychology focuses on trauma and the behaviors surrounding trauma, and his work in the Native American community has shown there is hurt in it and a lot of stories that need to be told. The Black Rock Sessions is mainly focused on that hurt.
For Tonemah, showcasing Native American artwork in a setting like this festival like this can help promote cross-cultural understanding among those in attendance. He will play three to four songs off his new album along with songs from his previous albums.
“I never had to choose between a musician or a psychologist,” Tonemah said. “I do the things I enjoy and aid my soul. Music was always present for me since I was a kid. It takes effort and time, but I enjoy the whole process of music from writing, recording, and performing in front of people.”
The Lewiston Art Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More information about Tonemah’s music can be found at www.tonemah.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.