The Wilson Town Zoning Board has established a date for an upcoming public hearing for considering a special use permit for Cypress Creek Properties. The company is looking to install a 20-acre solar array on Wilson-Cambria Road.
The proposed array would generate 4.25 megawatts of electricity, and would be classified as a utility grade system according to Wilson's laws. The classification of utility grade is because the array exceeds 100,000 square feet. Once completed it would be connected to a power grid belonging to National Grid.
The hearing has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 and Wilson Zoning Board Chairman John Sinclair said that members of the community will be able to get questions answered by both Cypress Creek’s representatives, and the town zoning board.
“There’s a lot of misinformation on social media, but they can come and get the correct information from the town and the applicants.” Sinclair said in a phone interview. “They can ask questions, get answers, and obviously express concerns about it, so we can take all that information into account with our future deliberations.”
Sinclair said that no decision on the project can likely be expected until late summer.
“This is a long and involved process,” Sinclair said. “It’s not something that’s going to be approved or denied on Monday, or the 29th.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.