The hearings for a possible new CWM toxic waste landfill in Lewiston will start again this week.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, with the topic being whether the new CWM landfill operation would adversely affect the marketability of Niagara County agricultural products. The hearings will be extended to Thursday if any cross-examination goes on for too long.
Jim Bittner, president of Bittner-Singer Orchards in Appleton and member of the Niagara County Farm Bureau, will speak about the potential impacts of having a toxic landfill nearby.
CWM, a subsidiary of Houston-based Waste Management, operated a 47-acre landfill in the towns of Lewiston and Porter from 1972 to 2015 when it reached capacity. It first submitted applications for a new landfill in the area in 2003.
Residents for Responsible Government, a Youngstown-based organization formed to oppose this proposed landfill and hazardous waste dumping in Niagara County, had said that if it were approved, more than a half-million PCB and toxic waste carrying-trucks would pass by the area’s public schools for decades.
Several hearings have taken place regarding different aspects of the landfill over the past year, including geology and hydrology risks, deterring economic development in Lewiston and Porter, and potentially lowering property values in the two towns.
Other hearings planned for later this year will cover topics like truck traffic, having trucks carrying chemicals driving by schools and homes, hearing truck noise constantly, damage to roads, and risks from emissions and radiation at the site.
Both New York state and the Environmental Protection Agency determined there is no need for a new toxic waste landfill because there are 17 such operations in the U.S. already with capacity to handle the country’s needs.
The hearing can be accessed by visiting www.webex.com, clicking the “join a meeting” button, then inputing Webinar Number 161 257 0552. For those accessing by phone, dial 1-518-549-0500 and enter access code 161 257 0552.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.