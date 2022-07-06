The first day of testimony in the second round of hearings on CWM’s bid to open a second hazardous waste landfill in Niagara County focused primarily on the flow of groundwater on and near the proposed project site in the Town of Porter.
During a day-long session on Wednesday, Attorney Gary Abraham, who is representing Niagara County, the town and village of Lewiston and the Village of Youngstown, joined Lewiston resident Amy Witryol in cross-examining Steven Moeller, an engineering geologist representing the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Abraham and Witryol’s questions revolved around the flow of groundwater at the site, with discussions and maps brought up during cross-examination showing that the flow had changed from northwest to southeast, suggesting it was due to pumping of groundwater from the old landfill site in the 1990s. Moeller was also asked about the location of monitoring wells, how often they were tested and undulations in the bedrock underneath the surface.
Attorney’s Jeffrey Kuhn and Teresa Mucha, representing CWM and the New York State DEC respectively, objected to several bits of testimony brought up during the cross examination. They asked that some items not be considered due to there not being entered properly into evidence and that it extended beyond the scope of testimony.
Abraham argued that documents discussed have been around for several years and that while one side wants to keep information out of the proceedings, the other wants to bring as much information in as it can.
Several times during the meeting, Daniel O’Connell, the administrative law judge presiding over the hearing, asked Witryol to rephrase questions and refused a DEC correspondence log being entered as evidence due to it being inference and not reasonable.
Also in attendance for the day’s hearing included members of the University at Buffalo’s environmental advocacy clinic, who say the proposed site is not in the best interests of the citizens that live nearby.
CWM, a subsidiary of the nationwide Waste Management, has operated a 47-acre landfill in the towns of Lewiston and Porter for more than 20 years. The proposed expansion off of Balmer Road in Porter would have a capacity of 6 million tons, more than the 5-million-ton capacity of the previous landfill.
CWM first submitted applications for the RMU-2, the name for the proposed landfill, to the DEC 19 years ago.
The application is subject to review by a siting board consisting of eight members, including three area residents and representatives from five state agencies. The board’s recommendation on the project will be considered by the DEC, however, the agency itself will make the final decision on whether to approve the company’s landfill application.
The first series of hearings took place in April, centering on the economic impact of the landfill’s expansion. During that meeting, the attorney representing CWM argued that landfill jobs and wages created by a second landfill would improve Niagara County’s economy. Opponents argued the more than 6 million tons of hazardous waste brought into the county as a result would add to the area’s toxic legacy.
This week’s hearing is scheduled to continue on today and Friday. The sessions can be viewed by visiting www.webex.com, clicking the “join a meeting” button, entering the event number 2348 214 3423, and entering the password July7-10AM.
The final series of hearings are planned to take place in September.
