Another pair of hearings regarding the proposed CWM toxic waste landfill in Lewiston will begin today.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hearing will begin at 1 p.m., and will continue as needed through Friday. The topics are the potential adverse impacts of noise and air quality along truck routes.
CWM, a subsidiary of Houston-based Waste Management, operated a 47-acre landfill in the towns of Lewiston and Porter from 1972 to 2015 when it reached capacity. CWM submitted its application to operate a new landfill in the area in 2003.
The grassroots group Residents for Responsible Government. has said that if the new landfill is approved, more than a half-million PCB and toxic waste carrying-trucks would pass by the area’s public schools over a period of decades.
Hearings covering different aspects of the landfill — from geology and hydrology risks, to impacts on local economic development, property values and agricultural production — have been held over the past year. Additional hearings are expected on topics including truck traffic, chemical transport past schools and homes, damage to roads, and risks of emissions and radiation at the site.
Both New York State and the Environmental Protection Agency determined there is no need for a new toxic waste landfill because there are 17 such operations in the U.S. already with the capacity to handle the country’s needs.
Today’s hearing can be accessed by visiting www.webex.com, coining the “join a meeting” button, then inputing webinar number 161 745 6068. For those accessing by phone, dial 1-518-549-0500 and enter access code 161 257 0552.
