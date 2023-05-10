The planned hearing for CWM’s potential landfill in Lewiston has been delayed a day due to the wrong password given out for online logins.
The hearing is about if a new toxic waste landfill will have any adverse effects to area agriculture, with Jim Bittner of Bittier-Singer Orchards and the Niagara County Farm Bureau, planned to speak during it.
It will now start at 10 a.m. on Thursday. To join, visit www.wbex.com, click “Join a meeting,” then input the appropriate event number for the hearing.
Webinar number: 161 204 0047
Password: AfrankDYF264
