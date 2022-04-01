The interminable permitting process for expansion of CWM’s hazardous waste landfill at Model City on the Lewiston-Porter border has reached a new middle.
The application, originally filed in 2003, is among the most drawn-out landfill permitting processes in U.S. history, trailing only one from several years ago in California. CWM's Residual Management Unit 1 (RMU-1) has been closed since 2015. The new proposal is for RMU-2.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s most recent Annual Hazardous Waste Site Plan Review, released in 2020, reaffirmed there is enough capacity nationwide to last at least until 2044. The underlying data came from a study last updated in 1995.
DEC Region IX spokesperson T.J. Pignataro attempted to simplify the complicated decision.
“To obtain a certificate of environmental safety and public necessity (a siting certificate), CWM must, among other requirements, demonstrate its proposal is consistent with the state’s plan, otherwise necessary, or in the public interest,” Pignataro said.
Gary Abraham is an attorney representing Niagara County as well as the Town and Village of Lewiston. A state siting board, an administrative law judge (ALJ) and the DEC are each involved in the process, Abraham explained.
The next phase will be a hearing before ALJ Michael S. Caruso at 10 a.m. April 11 focused on the economic impact of the RMU-2 decision. After that will come hearings on noise and hydrogeology.
The Zoom link for people wishing to watch the April 11 proceeding is https://www.dec.ny.gov/enb/20220330_hearings.html . Click on the blue link where it says CWM and keep going. A WebEx download may be required.
Economic issues to be considered in the hearing include the impact of the proposed facility on property values, property taxes, economic development and the marketability of agricultural products, Abraham said.
The discussion will not include the impact of radioactive soil on the site left over from the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works (LOOW). Abraham said it is of particular concern because he doesn’t believe enough has been done to determine the level of toxicity remaining from the disposal of radioactive waste created during Manhattan Project experiments.
CWM contends only 710 acres of the 7,500-acre LOOW site are on its Model City site and that's not a cause for concern.
“There have been multiple studies conducted at the Model City Facility site to determine the presence of any residual radioactive contamination from past governmental activities” CWM spokesperson Lori Caso said. “Within the RMU-2 project area, anything found was either naturally occurring radioactive materials or remediated.”
Caso added that any excavation activities performed at the site require real time radioactive monitoring to take place in order to ensure the health and safety of employees.
Opponents point out that a 2008 study of childhood cancers in the adjacent and downwind area expected to find eight cases and instead found 15.
One great hope for those fighting to upend CWM's bid is the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which forbids new discharges of water containing PCBs and mercury.
CWM contends its operating permit is grandfathered and the new residual management unit (RMU) should be allowed to use the permit associated with its closed facility.
Pignataro said the DEC recognizes the proposed landfill as an expansion of the current facility.
Opponents, Abraham said, want wastewater trucked off site and disposed of elsewhere. The ruling on that issue is still to come from Louis Alexander, deputy commissioner of the DEC.
CWM views the issue differently and contends it was settled by a 2019 judicial ruling.
“RMU-2 will be a new cell at the existing Model City Facility,” Caso said. “In February 2019, the presiding judge issued a lengthy and detailed decision holding, among other things, that operation of RMU-2 will not result in the Model City Facility becoming a ‘new discharger’ or a ‘new Greater Lakes discharger’ under federal law.”
CWM argues there is a need for new hazardous waste landfill capacity in the northeast since the next closest facility is in Michigan, increasing disposal and shipping costs for brownfield cleanups across New York even if, as noted above, there is more than 20 years of hazardous waste landfill capacity remaining nationwide.
Abraham said he expects the permitting issue will be resolved some time in 2023.
Caso said if the permit is granted, construction of the new facility could take a year or two. Total projected construction costs for RMU-2 exceed $60 million.
