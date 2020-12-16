Custode and Parisi concert to benefit Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of the Greater Niagara region will get a helping hand this weekend from local jazz artists “Custode & Parisi."
A special streaming concert is planned for Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. Facebook subscribers can tune in (@CustodeandParisi) and hear a special Christmas concert, featuring “Custode and Parisi” performing holiday music in their own jazz style.
Lew Custode, a Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame inductee, and Steve Parisi will host an evening of entertainment with a unique personal angle as all of the performers will be family members. Joining them will be Lew’s daughter and multi-Grammy nominee Christina Custode (piano and vocals), along with Steve’s wife, Kristen Parisi (vocals), and his son Stephen Parisi Jr. (bass).
"This year is completely different and much more difficult than prior years," said Custode, who has volunteered for years and is no stranger to the annual Red Kettle campaign. "With the onset of the pandemic, the general public has suffered greatly, the economy is struggling and fundraising is especially challenging.”
The local Salvation Army’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign goal is $100,000 and they are only half-way there with less than two weeks left in this year’s effort. As Dec. 24 - the final day for fundraising - looms near, supporters say it is crucial for people to understand the importance of supporting this year’s campaign.
"The impacts of COVID-19 are presenting especially difficult challenges for our communities, which is jeopardizing funding at a time when the need for community support services offered by local Salvation Army chapters is at an all-time high," said Major Steve Carroll, commander of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army. "I’m thrilled that we are able to partner with Lew Custode and Steve Parisi and I am looking forward to a great event."
Throughout the streaming event, viewers will be reminded that 100% of the money donated stays within our local community and encouraged to donate directly to the Salvation Army through a dedicated donation link.
For more information, call Major Carroll at (716) 283-7697.
