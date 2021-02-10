A 10 p.m. curfew is back in place days after a State Supreme Court Justice lifted it for more than 90 businesses in Niagara, Erie and Monroe counties.
The restaurants, clubs and bars had filed a lawsuit against the state over the 10 p.m. curfew and a temporary restraining order was issued last week by State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker, lifting the curfew for those which were part of the lawsuit.
In a order sent out to local media, Associate Justice Patrick NeMoyer overturned the decision, putting the curfew back in place.
Arguments will now be heard in the case on Tuesday during a virtual court session before Justice NeMoyer.
Lockport’s Fieldstone Country Inn had been among the businesses involved in the decision but the changing curfew rules were not expected to impact the South Transit restaurant as owner Mark Brooks planned to keep closing his doors at 10 p.m. as he always has.
Brooks said his involvement in the suit, which names Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health and the state Liquor Authority as respondents, was for one reason and one reason only — standing together with other local businesses against the mandate.
“Enough is enough,” Brooks said Friday night. He said all local restaurants should have been involved in the lawsuit together. “There’s more power in more people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.