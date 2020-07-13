Cuomo: WNY schools on track for reopening

Niagara County and the rest of Western New York would, at this point, be included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to reopen classrooms this fall.
During a briefing on Monday, Cuomo said students and faculty would be allowed to return to in-classroom learning in regions like Western New York that had already entered phase four of the state's gradual reopening schedule. Cuomo also said the daily infection rates in those regions would need to remain at 5% or lower over a 14-day average for learning to resume in the traditional classroom setting.
All regions outside New York City are currently in state four of reopening.
Cuomo cautioned that if a region in stage four has a regional infection rate that climbs above 9% over a seven-day average after Aug. 1, schools may remain closed in those areas.
"We all want schools to open, but it has to be safe," Cuomo said on Twitter on Monday. "In NY, we will decide based on the data."
