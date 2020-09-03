Cuomo warns of new lockdowns amid 'truly serious' WNY infection rates

Western New York's virus positivity rate has become a real source of concern for Gov. Andrew Cuomo who warned on Thursday that the region may face new shutdowns if conditions do not improve.
One day after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned of the possibility of renewed shutdowns should the region's virus positivity rates continue to climb, Cuomo on Thursday noted that Western New York's rate is continuing to trend in the wrong direction and is now roughly two times the average across the state.
As of Wedneday, Cuomo said the region's positivity rate was 1.9%, well above the statewide rate of .99%.
“This is a truly serious situation," Cuomo said.
In addition on Thursday, Cuomo gave the greenlight for New York casinos to reopen at 25% of capacity after the Labor Day weekend. The move would impact plans to reopen Batavia Downs casino, which is operated by the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. as well as other state-run casinos.
Cuomo also announced that malls in New York City will be allowed to reopen with a 50 percent occupancy limit on Sept. 9. He said all malls that choose to reopen will be subject to strict safety protocols, including strict enforcement of face coverings, social distancing, additional staff to control occupancy, traffic flow and seating to avoid crowding and enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols. Malls must also have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards in place in order to open, according to Cuomo.
"While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one," Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Masks, enhanced air ventilation systems, and social distancing will be mandatory. This is good news and the right step forward."
The governor's update came less than 24 hours after Poloncarz took note of continued increases in WNY's positivity rate.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Poloncarz said 25% of the new cases in Erie County involved individuals who were in their 20s. Poloncarz suggested students returning to college and participating in large, off-campus parties were partly to blame and he encouraged any student who may have attended a party in the last week to get a test.
Like Cuomo, Poloncarz warned that it may be necessary - if the upward trend in positive cases continues - for gyms, bowling alleys and perhaps even restaurants to be sent back into shutdown mode in Erie County and other parts of the region.
On Thursday, the Niagara County Department of Health reported just two new positive cases, bringing the total number of positives to date to 1,623. There are currently 39 active virus cases in the county, including 37 individuals who are isolating at home and two who are in local hospitals. To date, 1,483 county residents have recovered and there have been 101 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.