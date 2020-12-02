Cuomo warns of 'alarming' virus hospitalization rates

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday suggested there may finally be some "light at the end of the tunnel" with a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon.
During his daily briefing on the virus, the governor also expressed concern about a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York in recent weeks.
Cuomo said virus-related hospitalizations have continued to climb over the past three weeks, with the Western New York region posting the highest percentage increase at 262.3% during the three-week time period. He described the percentage increases across all regions as "alarming," while noting that - in terms of number of hospitalized cases - New York City had the most over the three-week period with 642 and WNY had the third highest at 307. Long Island had the second most hospitalizations with 366.
Cuomo said the state is continuing to monitor hospitalizations as part of ongoing efforts to prevent hospitals and hospital staff from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.
"It's important to see it both ways because remember the hospital capacity is roughly relative to the population of the region. New York City is up 600, yes, but New York City has many more hospital beds. So you have to look at the percentage increase and you also have to look at the number of cases," Cuomo said.
Cuomo described the current situation as offering "bad news" in the form of "another mountain" to climb as the state deals with increased virus cases and "good news" as the planned rollout of a vaccine is soon expected to begin.
"The good news is that the goal line is in site and the goal line is a vaccine," he said.
As of Tuesday, the state reported a positive testing rate in all focus zone areas of 5.88%, with the rate outside of focus zones coming in at 4.21%. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday was 4.63%, according to Cuomo's office which also reported another 69 COVID-19 related deaths across the state.
The state reported that within Niagara County's yellow zone focus area, which includes the City of North Tonawanda and part of the Town of Wheatfield, the current seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 8.07%. In Erie County yellow zone communities, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 8.27%. The same rate in Erie County orange zone areas was 7.78%.
In Niagara County, the health department reported 110 new positive virus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to date to 4,286. The county health department said there are currently 1,131 active cases, including 1,111 individuals who are isolating at home and 20 who are currently hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remained the unchanged at 108.
