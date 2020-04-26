Cuomo: Virus deaths drop below 400 for first time this month

NEW YORK — New York’s daily coronavirus death toll dropped to below 400, less than half of the deaths recorded at the height of the coronavirus crisis in the state's hospitals.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 367 deaths from the coronavirus that he reported Sunday were “horrific," but the number was less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic's peak in New York.
It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400.
He also reported that the number of hospitalizations, which still topped 1,000, and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.
The deaths recorded Saturday and reported Sunday included 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes, the Democratic governor said.
On Saturday, Cuomo said there were 437 deaths on Friday.
“Short term, the numbers are on the decline.” Cuomo said. “Everything we’ve done is working. The policies are working. There’s no doubt that at this point, we’ve gone through the worst.”
In another sign of the improving numbers, the final patient on the USNS Comfort was discharged on Sunday. The 1,000-bed hospital ship, docked at a Manhattan pier since March 30, has treated 182 patients. Soon, it will depart for its homeport in Norfolk, Virginia.
The reopening of New York state will be vital in the summer, particularly in crowded cities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
“You can’t tell people in a dense urban environmental all through the summer months: ‘We don’t have anything for you to do, stay in your apartment with the three kids,'" Cuomo said at his daily news conference.
“You know, that doesn’t work. There’s a sanity equation here also that we have to take into consideration," he said.
He said people have reason to feel better, saying “the worst should be over” as long as social distancing and other policies remain in place.
“People need to know that there’s an opening, there’s a future, there’s hope, that somebody’s doing something. And then you need a relief valve just on a day-to-day basis so people have some relief in their lives, some vent,” he said.
Cuomosaid trends indicate that the incidence of domestic violence, alcoholism and drug use and mental health issues were on the rise.
“Do not underestimate the stress that this situation has created, the abnormal circumstances that it has created," he said, adding that a toxic mix of bad circumstances was pushing some people to the edge.
