ALBANY — The federal government's plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine is deeply flawed because it lacks an outreach program targeting minority communities and could lead to undocumented immigrants being rounded up, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
"I believe it is discrimination either by intent or by effect and I believe it’s illegal, and I am notifying the Congressional Black Caucus and other groups," Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters.
Cuomo, the co-chair of the National Governors Association, also took issue with a data sharing agreement in which the states would provide a listing to the federal government of all persons who get the vaccine.
Those persons are supposed to be identified by social security number, passport number or driver's license identification number, he added. The data could then be turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, he theorized.
"That will dissuade the undocumented community from going near the vaccine," Cuomo said. "That will then impede the health of the undocumented community. But it would also impede the effectiveness of the entire vaccination program because the vaccination program only works if everyone is vaccinated."
Cuomo said he and 54 New York groups that work with immigrants sent a letter to the federal Health and Human Services agency, urging that the requirement to get personal identification information be dropped. The matter is urgent, he said, because distribution will begin before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated in January.
"The vaccination process has to work to end the pandemic," the governor said.
Across the nation, Cuomo said, state governments are so overrun with budget deficits that "they are not in a position to fund the vaccination process."
Inadequate federal funding to the states, he added, has jeopardized the jobs of "essential workers who would be the same people who would implement this vaccination program."
The virus spread has been increasing rapidly in several regions of the state, with the latest statewide positivity rate from testing reaching 4.96% Tuesday, the highest level in more than six months.
New York's fatality total from the virus was put at 26,816, reflecting 66 additional deaths since Monday. The number of hospital patients entering intensive care units grew to 718, an increase of 37 from the previous day's total.
As Cuomo highlighted the deepening fiscal crisis faced by state governments, there were fresh signs that a second round of federal stimulus legislation is gaining traction.
The congressional publication The Hill reported that a slimmed-down $908 billion coronavirus relief measure is picking up support in both the House and Senate with federal lawmakers slated to leave for their districts as early as next week.
The package would fund an additional 18 weeks of pandemic unemployment assistance, though the $300 weekly checks would be half of what was provided in the initial stimulus package, The Hill reported.
It would also offer $288 billion in relief for small businesses through the Payroll Protection Program, a priority of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. State and local governments would get about $160 billion in the proposed relief package.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
